AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas is remembering the student who was fatally stabbed while on campus two years after his death.

Harrison Brown was killed on May 1, 2017 while on campus.

Kendrex White, who was accused of killing Brown, was found not guilty in December by reason of insanity.

RELATED:

Judge rules accused UT Austin stabber not guilty by reason of insanity

UT stabbing victim Harrison Brown remembered on campus

UT unveiled safety changes on campus back in 2017 after Brown's death. Among the changes included an increased police presence on campus. UT's Be Safe campaign also allows students to report suspicious behavior and get a ride home from campus after dark.

There will be an open mic night to remember Brown Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at 2402 Guadalupe St.

For more information, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: