Safety and security top of mind for Central Texas parents ahead of the school year

KVUE organized a back-to-school survey to get your thoughts on the return to school. Parent Lara Crumbley spoke to KVUE about her top priorities for her 7-year-old.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE organized a 2022 back-to-school survey to get your thoughts on the return to school.

Out of the more than 180 responses, safety and security were top of mind, followed by turnover retention, COVID-19, curriculum and learning loss.

KVUE spoke with Lara Crumbley, who took part in the survey. For her, safety and security was also top of mind. Her 7-year-old daughter is getting ready to head into second grade in Round Rock on Aug. 17.

"She is our world. She is cute, very opinionated, and she is very smart," said Crumbley.

She said making sure she is safe is her biggest priority.

"I am excited and not at the same time. I am excited for her to go back and see friends, but at the same time I am worried every day," she said.

She's especially worried after what happened in Uvalde.

"I know this hit every parent to watch all this go down. Literally that could be our own child at our own school," she said.

She even bought her daughter a backpack with a bulletproof shield.

Crumbley hopes law enforcement and school officials are going to do everything they can to keep her and the children safe, including making sure doors are not propped open.

"Doors are locked, making sure IDs are being checked when children are checked out of school, and that are children are safe," she said.

