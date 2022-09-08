Texas lawmakers hold joint committee hearing to discuss school safety solutions

"A lot of times, these mental health concerns don't show until years later. And so, as you're saying to that early detection – maybe there is a mental health concern, maybe there just needs to be some family education going on. But to identify those students, do some accurate assessment to see what's going on so we can put them on the right path. Because if we don't do it at five year old, we'll see it again when they're 25," said Dr. Alvia Baldwin, the director of guidance and counseling for Alief ISD in Houston.