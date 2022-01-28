Hays CISD students build 150 picnic tables to be used on campuses

The tables were built as part of a project through the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Agricultural mechanics students in Hays CISD used their skills to give back to their community.

This past fall, students at Hays, Lehman and Johnson high schools teamed up to build 150 picnic tables as part of a project through the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

The tables will be donated to all of Hays CISD's elementary and secondary campuses. Each campus will receive six tables for students to use to eat lunch or study.

The students said it was nice to get this hands-on experience and put together tables that will be used for years to come.

"It's very meaningful, especially because, you know, we're the first senior class at Johnson, so just to be able to give back to the community feels great," Johnson senior Case Jordan said. "Just to know that, you know, there's something out there that I put my hand on and made with my buddies, it's definitely a great feeling."

"It's been a good experience for the kids. When they started, they were pretty green and by the time we ended, they were confident in what they were doing. We put together a quality product that should last a long time for Hays," said Lewis Gravell, the manufacturing teacher at Hays High School.

Stuart Foreman, the construction teacher at Johnson High School, said the ultimate goal of the project was to have the students feel the satisfaction of working with their hands and providing a quality product.

