Round Rock ISD board votes to move forward with superintendent investigation

Earlier this month, the board voted to place Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez on administrative leave.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees voted this week to move forward with the district's investigation of Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

Earlier this month, the RRISD board voted in favor of an investigation into misconduct allegations against Azaiez. The board also placed him on administrative leave.

That decision was made after a monitor with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) sent a memo to RRISD's board president recommending that the board place Azaiez on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation regarding "the underlying conduct found in a protective order issued by the Travis County District Court."

The memo also recommended that the board hire an external investigator to conduct an investigation into Azaiez's conduct, something the board also voted to do earlier this month.

The earliest the district will provide an update on the investigation is the next board meeting, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18.

Azaiez was named the superintendent of RRISD in June 2021. Earlier this month, the RRISD board appointed Dr. Daniel Presley to serve as acting superintendent, a position he served prior to Azaiez's arrival.

