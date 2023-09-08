Del Valle ISD students return to classrooms amid new changes to the district

More than 900 students will return to a brand new middle school.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle students headed back to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 9 – and some students walked into brand new buildings.

KVUE Daybreak recently got a sneak peak of the brand new Del Valle Middle School on Ross Road, where over 900 students are expected to attend classes.

The new school was funded by a school bond from 2019 that has allowed for the completion of two brand new elementary schools, the new middle school, a P-Tech Early College High School and three new child development centers. Del Valle ISD (DVISD) has also recently partnered with the children's museum Thinkery, which donated $1.5 million to the district to help with ongoing child development efforts in Del Valle.

DVISD Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle said the district is also keeping a partnership with Tesla allows students to get hands on experience via internships and job opportunities at the nearby Tesla gigafactory.

She said she is excited to be able to provide new facilities for her students.

"Something I always share with our teachers and students is 'buildings matter.' Because our students deserve to walk into a building and see that they matter, and they're worth it," Tielle said.

There is still some heavy ongoing construction on Ross Road off of State Highway 71, but district officials and educators will be outside of all the schools along the road to help with traffic flow as the new school year starts.

