'It's unrealistic and it's burdening our families' | Austin councilmember aiming to quash childcare affordability issues in new budget

Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes introduced a number of budgetary amendments, some of which include offsetting construction costs for childcare facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — High costs and limited access to childcare has become a reality for many parents in Austin.

Those high costs are the motivation behind Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes' (District 2) plan to lift some of the financial burden.

On Wednesday, Fuentes made priorities for the City's budget by introducing a trio of amendments:

A family stabilization grant, which would provide $1,000 in "mini grants" to low-income families in emergency situations.

A social services grant, which would give childcare workers a 20% pay raise.

A childcare operators grant program, which would allocate $250,000 in funding to offset construction costs for at least 10 facilities in areas Fuentes referred to as "childcare deserts."

Fuentes said the cost for parents to use childcare is too high, and paired with Austin's affordability crisis, she believes changes must be made.

"We heard from Austinites who talked about... [how] paying for child care was tuition level prices, $2,000 a month per child in some cases... and that's just unaffordable. It's unrealistic and it's burdening our families," said Fuentes.

In an effort to drive costs down, Fuentes said the childcare grant will allow facilities to be built more quickly by removing the fees that come with gaining permits, thereby putting forth more childcare centers in the areas where they're the most needed, such as Dove Springs and Dell Valle.

"We're trying to ensure that every family is able to get to their daycare within their neighborhood or on their way to work," said Fuentes.

Travis County is the most expensive county in Texas to raise a child, according to the U.S. Labor Department women's bureau. The data showed the average parent in the county paid $11,705 for childcare in 2022.

The City is currently working on finalizing the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. On Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Watson and councilmembers heard from dozens of community members on the proposed $5.5 billion budget.

Many Austinites expressed concern over what they called "a lack of community investments, such as childcare and affordable housing."

The next opportunity for Austinites to speak is on Aug. 16. Fuentes encourages anyone who has any thoughts or qualms to come to the meeting.

"Every family, regardless in which zip code that you live in Austin, should have access to high quality, affordable child care," said Fuentes.

