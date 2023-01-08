x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Schools

Here's when the different Central Texas school districts go back to school

Some Austin-area school districts return to school as early as Aug. 8, while others don't go back until as late as Aug. 17.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: back-to-school season! 

Of course, most parents know what day their kids head back to the classroom. But if you're a community member curious about when traffic is going to get a little heavier, you may be wondering what day the students in your area will head back to school.

Here's a rundown of the start date for every public school district in the KVUE viewing area:

As for local universities and colleges, the University of Texas at Austin's first day of classes is Aug. 21, courses begin at St. Edward's University on Aug. 28 and Texas State University students start class on Aug. 21. Standard sessions for the fall semester at Austin Community College begin on Aug. 21, and classes begin at Southwestern University on Aug. 28.

In the coming weeks, KVUE will be covering all kinds of back-to-school stories. Check KVUE+ (available on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV+), our KVUE YouTube page and KVUE.com for all the latest coverage!

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out