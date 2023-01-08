Here's when the different Central Texas school districts go back to school

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: back-to-school season!
Of course, most parents know what day their kids head back to the classroom. But if you're a community member curious about when traffic is going to get a little heavier, you may be wondering what day the students in your area will head back to school.
Here's a rundown of the start date for every public school district in the KVUE viewing area:
- Austin ISD – Aug. 14
- Bastrop ISD – Aug. 16
- Blanco ISD – Aug. 16
- Burnet CISD – Aug. 16
- Del Valle ISD – Aug. 9
- Dripping Springs ISD – Aug. 15
- Eanes ISD – Aug. 16
- Elgin ISD – Aug. 16
- Florence ISD – Aug. 16
- Fredericksburg ISD – Aug. 14
- Georgetown ISD – Aug. 17
- Giddings ISD – Aug. 15
- Harper ISD – Aug. 10
- Hays CISD – Aug. 15
- Hutto ISD – Aug. 10
- Jarrell ISD – Aug. 16
- Lago Vista ISD – Aug. 17
- Lake Travis ISD – Aug. 16
- Leander ISD – Aug. 16
- Liberty Hill ISD – Aug. 16
- Llano ISD – Aug. 9
- Lockhart ISD – Aug. 16
- Luling ISD – Aug. 15
- Manor ISD – Aug. 14
- Marble Falls ISD – Aug. 16
- Pflugerville ISD – Aug. 15
- Rockdale ISD – Aug. 8
- Round Rock ISD – Aug. 15
- San Marcos CISD – Aug. 15
- Taylor ISD – Aug. 10
- Thrall ISD – Aug. 15
- Wimberley ISD – Aug. 16
As for local universities and colleges, the University of Texas at Austin's first day of classes is Aug. 21, courses begin at St. Edward's University on Aug. 28 and Texas State University students start class on Aug. 21. Standard sessions for the fall semester at Austin Community College begin on Aug. 21, and classes begin at Southwestern University on Aug. 28.
