Georgetown ISD, San Marcos ISD approve budgets for next school year

Central Texas school districts are including raises for teachers and staff to try to get them to stick around.

AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas school districts are starting to approve their budgets for the next school year, and they include raises for teachers and staff to try to get them to stick around.

Georgetown ISD leaders approved their budget on Monday night. It includes a 3% raise for teachers.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently named Georgetown the fastest-growing city in the U.S. The city's population has almost doubled in the past 13 years.

As the city grows, the district recently broke ground on a new middle school that's set to open next year. Georgetown ISD leaders expect enrollment to keep growing by at least 4% every year for the next decade.

San Marcos CISD also approved its budget for the next school year on Monday night.

It bumps pay for teachers and classified staff up 3%, to push the district's starting teacher salary to $53,500 per year. Bus drivers will start at $20 an hour.

Other budget plans that the board considered on Monday night would have also increased longevity pay to get teachers to stay in the district, but leaders say without help from the State, they can only do so much.

"I'm disappointed that the State has not come through with additional an increase in the basic allotment and an additional increase for our teachers and staff," said San Marcos CISD trustee Anne Halsey.

San Marcos CISD leaders say they're looking at a budget deficit of about $26 million for next school year, so they'll look for ways to cut costs as the year goes on.

A lot of other districts in our area have raised pay for this fall in an attempt to recruit and retain teachers.

Austin ISD approved the biggest increase so far, at 7%. Leaders have said that big jump will help make up for a lack of raises in years past.