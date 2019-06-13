AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers, counselors and other staff members at the Austin Independent School District will be getting a pay raise!

AISD leaders announced Thursday that teachers and staff who have more than five years of experience will receive a 7% increase in pay. A 6% raise will be given to employees across the board. This increase comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3.

House Bill 3 injects more than $11.5 billion into the public school system and completely revamps the formulas used to decide how much money schools get per student.

In addition to these raises, bilingual teachers will get a $1,000 stipend each year and special education teachers will get a $500 stipend each year.

Teachers will see these pay raises on July 1.

AISD employees held a rally towards the end of May, protesting for more pay.

"Let's make sure the teachers, the staff and everyone involved is paid a wage that allows them to stay within the district," AISD teacher Eric Ramos said. "We are losing a lot of teachers because of pay."

