AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department conducted an operation to enforce the Texas "Move Over Law," which requires drivers to vacate the lane closest to an emergency vehicle or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

While enforcing the operation from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the APD said its officers issued:

238 warnings for passing authorized emergency vehicles

2 speeding citations

4 warnings for other hazardous violations

17 citations and 7 warnings for non-hazardous violations

Police said 18 officers assisted during the operation, which was conducted within city limits.

RELATED:

‘You can kill somebody’: Officials think many drivers don’t know about the Move Over law

Austin city council to vote whether to support amending Texas' 'Move Over/Slow Down' law

It focused on drivers not moving over for tow trucks that had emergency lights activated while on the side of the highway. According to police, AAA research shows that a tow truck driver is hit and killed every six days, making it one of the most dangerous jobs. Police said the Transportation Code was changed in 2013 to include tow trucks as emergency vehicles.

This operation was the first in a series to educate the public on the law and help out the towing industry.

WATCH: Tow truck drivers raising awareness for speed safety laws

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It is what it is.' Euthanasia on the horizon for many dogs at overcrowded Lockhart shelter

Do it for the 'gram | Austin construction worker goes viral after making 'influencer' Instagram