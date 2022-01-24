Austin ISD looking at shorter days to help teachers

AISD said the early-release days would not result in adding more school days to the calendar.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD (AISD) officials are considering making a tweak to its spring semester schedule, which could mean occasional shorter days.

In a newsletter sent out to AISD families on Thursday, the district gave options for early-release Fridays, citing challenges teachers are facing and in an effort to provide additional support.

“Our teachers have had a hard year and we’re working on ways we can provide additional support during this challenging time,” the newsletter reads.

The district presented three options in a survey to the families and gathered feedback through Sunday, Jan. 23:

Three-hour early releases: For this option, schools would have one early release per month and two in May, starting in February. There would be a total of five, three-hour early-release Fridays in the semester. Two-hour early releases: For this option, schools would have nine, two-hour release days throughout the semester, starting in February. No early releases: Keep the schedule the way it is and make no changes.

AISD also said the early-release days would not result in adding more school days to the calendar. The district said it has enough minutes of instruction to meet the State of Texas' requirements.