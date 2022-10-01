Austin ISD increasing pay for substitute teachers, now accepting those with less education

The school district said it is "offering additional compensation for filling high-need roles due to COVID-19."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is increasing the pay for substitute teachers and accepting applications from people with less education. The district said part of the decision is due to issues posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release dated Jan. 14, the district said starting next week, some Austin ISD substitute teachers could make up to $225 per day.

Permanent teacher substitutes at underperforming schools will now have a base pay rate of $165 per day, which is compared to $150 in 2020.

Certified substitute teachers and degreed substitute teachers will earn $150 and $140, respectively. That's compared to a rate of $135 and $125 in 2020.

Substitute teachers with more than 60 college credit hours will earn $130 as opposed to $115, and Austin ISD says substitute teachers with less than 60 credit hours will have a base pay of $115.

Austin ISD will also pay an additional $25 per day when a substitute teacher is teaching during Stage 5 of Austin-Travis County's COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. Within a given month during Stage 5 and Stage 4, substitutes can also make an additional $300 every working day, the district said.

In November of 2020, KVUE reported that Austin ISD had increased the pay for substitute teachers and teaching assistants, with a potential of $210 per day for certified teachers.

Austin ISD is accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Substitutes can work as many days as they'd like and teach on a variety of subjects.

This news comes as school districts across Central Texas report staff shortages. In fact, on Jan. 13, 40% of Round Rock ISD's absent staff positions were filled by substitutes.