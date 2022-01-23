Tips on how to boost immune system during COVID-19 surge

AUSTIN, Texas — A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests the omicron variant may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March with as many as 5 million global infections each day.
Nutritional Therapist Mark Mincolla Ph.D. has dietary tips that can help consumers boost their immune systems.
In his latest book, The Way of Miracles: Accessing Your Superconsciousness, Dr. Mincolla shares the techniques and learnings he used to cure himself of a life-threatening illness. Through tested experience and documented research, Dr. Mincolla provides insight into our ability to heal and create miracles that have a lasting effect.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, some tips consumers can make to boost their immune system include:
- Avoid arginine as it strengthens viruses: Arginine is traditionally obtained by hydrolysis of various cheap sources of protein, such as gelatin.
- Try an alkalize dietarily to boost immunity: Choosing fruits and vegetables over higher-calorie, higher-fat choices.
- Limit high starch and high glycemic foods (sugars) : Foods like white and whole wheat bread, white rice, breakfast cereals/cereal bars as well as cakes, cookies, and sweet treats.
- Lower gluten levels: Look for gluten-free options or swap out the carbs with veggie options like lettuce wraps in place of bread or zucchini noodles instead of pasta.
- Lower Inflammatory Food Intake To Support Peak Immunity: Anti-inflammatory foods include: tomatoes, olive oil, green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, and collards), nuts (almonds, walnuts), and fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines.
