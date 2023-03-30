Austin ISD board to discuss slowing down superintendent search

Austin ISD has not had a permanent superintendent in nearly a year. Right now, Matias Segura is serving as the interim superintendent.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Thursday night to discuss slowing down the search for the district's next superintendent.

This comes after the board just hosted a meeting last week to go over what the community wants in the next superintendent.

At the meeting Thursday, the board will consider revising the process and timeline for the search, as well as extending the agreement with the current interim superintendent through the summer of next year.

The district has not directly addressed why the board is considering slowing down the process. However, in a letter to the AISD community, Board President Arati Singh mentioned that addressing the district's immediate needs would benefit from uninterrupted district leadership.

Last week, board members got to see the results of a survey that asked parents and community members what they want to see in the next superintendent. The survey showed the top issues the community wants to see a superintendent focus on are staffing retention and school funding.

AISD leaders are using the survey to help create what they call a "superintendent profile" to help hire a new leader.

The original timeline had the district accepting applications for the superintendent job starting March 25 and ending April 20. The district previously said it hoped the board could name a sole finalist on May 25.

In May 2022, former AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Dallas ISD. In June, the school board voted to name Dr. Anthony Mays, former chief officers of schools at AISD, as the interim superintendent. In November, Mays was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Alief ISD, near Houston.

Since December, Matias Segura has served as the district's interim superintendent.

Singh said the board has learned a great deal from listening to the community and discussing the qualities they need in the next superintendent. The board will hear from the public again at its meeting Thursday, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at thee central office.

The meeting will include public input both in person and pre-recorded. Learn more.

Read the full letter from Singh to the AISD community below:

Dear Austin ISD Community,

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting for Thursday, March 30, to discuss the possibility of slowing down our search for our district’s next superintendent. We will also consider at that meeting an extension of our agreement with Interim Superintendent Matias Segura through June 30, 2024.

The district is focused on improving the systems to meet students’ most pressing needs and giving those systems time to take root. Hiring the next Austin ISD superintendent is an immensely important decision that will shape the success of our students, the work of our employees, and the future of our city in deep and lasting ways.

We must also address immediate needs that would benefit from uninterrupted district leadership at this critical time, including early literacy for historically marginalized students, special education, staff morale and lifting up our most struggling schools. Thursday’s meeting will give us a chance to consider a revised process and timeline, hear from our community, and hold a vote if we choose to do so.

Trustees have spent many hours listening to the community, discussing the qualities we need in the next superintendent, creating a superintendent profile, and working to identify the process most likely to connect us with the best person for this position.

We are learning a great deal and appreciate the insights of everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts.

We must make decisions now that will affect every student, employee, and classroom in Austin ISD during the next school year. We welcome your continued input and look forward to the chance to discuss and deliberate the best path forward.

