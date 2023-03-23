Austin ISD creating 'superintendent profile' to help hire next leader

Board members recently got to see the results of a survey that asked parents and community members what they want to see in the next superintendent.

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for a new Austin ISD superintendent continues. But now, the community has a better idea of what district leaders will be looking for.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, AISD board members reviewed the results of a survey that asked parents and community members what they want to see in the next superintendent.

The survey showed that the top issues the community wants to see a superintendent focus on are staff retention and school funding. The results also showed that the community would like the next superintendent to be an effective communicator who is good at "creating strong school and community relations" and a "trusted leader who values ethics and integrity."

AISD leaders are using this survey to help create what they're calling a "superintendent profile" to hire the right person for the district's top job.

Board members say they also want the superintendent to welcome feedback from the community.

"I've been hearing some themes of 'they love us for who we are' and 'they understand our depth of engagement,' 'they understand they're not intimidated by the fact that people are going to speak out and be heard,'" AISD trustee Lynn Boswell said at Wednesday's meeting.

As of now, the district plans to start accepting applications for the superintendent job on Saturday, March 25. The tentative deadline for superintendent applications is set for April 20, and the district currently hopes that the board can name a sole finalist on May 25.

In May 2022, former AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Dallas ISD. In June, the school board voted to name Dr. Anthony Mays, former chief officers of schools at AISD, as the interim superintendent.

In November, Mays was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Alief ISD, near Houston. Since December, Matias Segura has served as the district's interim superintendent.