AISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for district near Houston

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) interim superintendent was named the lone finalist for a school district near Houston, a release states.

Alief ISD is in southwest Houston and mainly serves residents within Harris County. The Alief ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Mays as the lone finalist to serve as the district superintendent on Nov. 9 in a special meeting.

“The Board is incredibly excited to name Dr. Anthony Mays as lone finalist for superintendent of Alief ISD,” Alief ISD Board President Ann Williams said. “We are confident that he is the perfect candidate to serve as the district’s next leader. He is a proven leader and advocate for public education. We look forward to this new chapter and collaboration in creating not only a stronger Alief ISD, but a stronger Alief community as well.”

According to the release, State law requires a 21-day waiting period after the school board names the lone finalist before they may hire the finalist as the superintendent.

Dr. Mays made history within AISD by being the first Black man to serve as the interim superintendent. Before his interim position, Dr. Mays was the AISD chief of schools for almost two years.

AISD stated that Dr. Mays would hold the interim position until July 1, 2023, until the district selected a new superintendent to fill the vacancy.