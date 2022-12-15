Austin ISD school board selects Matias Segura as new interim superintendent

The Austinite will step into the role as the board continues its search for a permanent superintendent.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board voted to appoint Matias Segura as the new interim superintendent for the school district.

The vote was unanimous and came late Thursday night followed by applause from the board and meeting attendees.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to serve this district. What grounds me most is that I saw my mom do it for 42 years. I just want to be the best version of myself to support educators like her," Segura said.

He also talked about his own time as a student in AISD, his daughters being students within the district and his mother's time as a teacher within the district.

The school board selected the district's current chief of operations to take over the position after former interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays left to accept a superintendent position for a school district near Houston.

"I wanted someone who would be different from our previous administration because the one thing that's most important to me is that we build trust back with our community because we have lost it," AISD District 1 Board Member Candace Hunter said at the meeting. "I can say this with confidence in our selection: He loves AISD."

Other council members echoed Hunter's sentiments with confidence that Segura could help regain the trust of local families.

According to the district's website, Segura oversaw construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations. Before that, he was previously the operations officer for the district.

Segura will be taking over as the interim chief for the next several months as the board continues its search for a permanent superintendent.