Leander ISD Board approves election for nearly $800 million bond package

The three-year bond package includes four new schools, renovating 12 old schools, new playground equipment and more.

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called an election for an almost $800 million bond Thursday.

The bond will build four new schools, renovate 12 aging schools, add playground equipment and replace old technology. It is a three-year $772.2 million bond.

Voters will have the chance to vote on the package on Election Day, Nov. 2.

According to Leander ISD’s website, 12,445 additional students are expected to come to the district over the next 10 years, 2,000 of which are enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year. Because of this, nine more schools will need to be built.

Of the four new schools in this bond package, three would be elementary schools and one would be a middle school.

The bond will also replace lighting and sound equipment and instruments for high school fine arts programs. Technology infrastructure projects to improve internet throughout the school district are included as well, according to Leander ISD’s website.

The school district’s financial advisor said it can “afford up to $1 billion in bond projects thanks to growth and years of strong fiscal management.” The district said, based on results of a survey, the majority of likely voters would support a school bond election item.