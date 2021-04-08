Woman found dead on southeast Austin road; police suspect she was intentionally hit

Police said they got multiple calls for an urgent welfare check after people saw a woman in the road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a death in southeast Austin Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Ainez Drive near Dove Springs District Park. Police said they got multiple calls for an urgent welfare check after people saw a 33-year-old woman in the road.

Police said the woman died at the scene. They believe a driver hit her on purpose.

No additional information is available at this time.

