Researchers project largest Austin-area COVID-19 surge yet

Current projections show nearly 300 patients will be in Austin-area ICUs by the end of the month, which would be the largest surge yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium is projecting the biggest surge in ICU patients to date. As of Thursday, its projections show the Austin area will have 297 COVID patients in the ICUs by Aug. 30.

"Right now, the numbers are showing that this next surge is going to be large and fast and problematic for all of Texas," said Maureen Johnson-León, a data equity specialist with the consortium. "It could be that this surge breaks previous records. That means that in order to prevent it or continue to act against it, we need to be taking precautionary measures now."

She said the numbers are "increasing very quickly" due to the transmissibility of the delta variant.

"The pandemic modeling consortium is really focused on both providing situational awareness to the City of Austin and to the public so that they know where we stand in terms of what the numbers are today. Part of that is also looking at what the numbers might be next week or in two weeks or in three weeks to give a little bit of that awareness of what is being forecasted. What can we expect based on what is happening today?" said Johnson-León. "This forecasting really serves so that we can understand why and how we today can change the way that we're preventing COVID with these precautionary measures, such as masking or getting vaccinations so that we can prevent a worse outcome in a few weeks."

She said the peak that's currently forecasted doesn't have to happen if people take precautions.

"We've been in the pandemic for a long time, and I just want to reiterate that the same tools that were useful years ago are useful now in order to continue to try to get rid of COVID-19," said Johnson-León. "You can avoid large gatherings, decide together outdoors with a smaller group of people, get tested if you're feeling symptoms and, of course, try to avoid work and other situations if you are indeed sick."

The consortium doesn't only look at ICUs. It also has projections for hospitalizations. As of Thursday, it projected the seven-day average of new hospitalizations each day to be 122 on Aug. 30.