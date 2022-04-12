Woman arrested, accused of striking teens with a chair at a basketball game

The incident occurred at St. Michael's Catholic Academy, located at 3000 Barton Creek Blvd.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking teenagers with a folding chair during a basketball game at an Austin academy. That's according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

The affidavit states that on Saturday, April 9, at 6:23 p.m., a Travis County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of approximately 40 people fighting at St. Michael's Catholic Academy, located at 3000 Barton Creek Blvd.

When the deputy arrived, they were brought to two different gyms at the academy where fights were occurring between basketball players. According to the affidavit, approximately 60 people were yelling and screaming in different parts of the gyms as the deputy attempted to determine if anyone was hurt.

The deputy reported that they discovered one basketball player, a 15-year-old, who stated that he had been struck multiple times in the head. The deputy reported noticing a bump on the teen's forehead. He was attended by EMS personnel.

The teen's father, who was standing nearby, told the deputy that his son was hit multiple times with a chair. According to the affidavit, the father quickly pointed to a woman in the gym.

The deputy directed other deputies on the scene to detain the woman. She was detained without incident and identified as 19-year-old Nariah Gibbs.

The affidavit states that as other agencies responded to assist with the commotion, investigators determined that Gibbs had struck three victims in the head with a folding chair. One victim was the previously identified 15-year-old. The other two victims were both 14.

The affidavit states that multiple agencies on the scene gathered witness statements that described Gibbs as the one who was throwing chairs and hitting people, specifically the two 14-year-olds. After she was Mirandized, Gibbs disclosed that she believed she threw approximately two chairs, but she wasn't sure if she hit anyone.

Multiple other parents and basketball players identified Gibbs as one of the ones involved in the fight and said she was throwing chairs and hitting people with them.

The affidavit states that Gibbs was arrested without incident. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to a child.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter