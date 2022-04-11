Round Rock residents reportedly complained about noise from the new amphitheater

Mayor Craig Morgan said the City has received complaints about noise and vibrations from the venue.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The new Round Rock Amp amphitheater is already being told to keep it down.

According to a report from Community Impact, Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan said in an April 8 Nextdoor post that residents in the Hidden Glen and Wood Glen neighborhoods would most likely be able to hear the show featuring Snoop Dogg and other "bass-heavy" acts. The post said that the City had received complaints about the venue the previous weekend.

Morgan said he was surprised that residents in those neighborhoods could hear the music so loudly as the stage faces northwest and not southwest toward the neighborhoods.

He also said that the amphitheater has not violated the City's sound ordinance under current regulations, but he has met with a representative of the Hidden Glen Homeowners Association and the City will monitor future events being held at the venue.

Community Impact reports that one resident said his family could not hear the music coming from the show, but they could feel it. He said the vibrations, which traveled approximately four miles to his subdivision, prevented his child from sleeping.

The resident told Community Impact that he complained to the police, Morgan and the Round Rock City Council because the bass from the concert was vibrating his house in the Behren's Ranch subdivision.

Morgan said in the Nextdoor post that residents should not call emergency services regarding complaints about Round Rock Amp. He encouraged residents who have concerns to email him at cmorgan@roundrocktexas.gov.

