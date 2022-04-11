x
2 Anderson High School students accused in North Austin armed robbery

Police said one student was arrested while the other is outstanding.
Credit: John Gusky
A lone worker cleans an empty hallway at Anderson High School.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two male juveniles have been accused after reports of an armed robbery on Monday morning.

The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred on the 4400 block of Spicewood Springs Road. Officials said that reports that the incident occurred at St. Matthews Episcopal Day School are incorrect.

According to police, both subjects attended Anderson High School. One is in custody while another is outstanding.

No additional information was immediately released.

