Rouse High School students sheltering in place after possible bomb threat, Leander police say

People are being told to stay away from the campus at this time as police search the school for "suspicious items."

LEANDER, Texas — Students at Rouse High School in the Leander ISD are sheltering in place as police investigate a possible bomb threat, the Leander Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The Leander Police Department initially said the school was being evacuated, but later clarified that an evacuation is not happening and that students are instead sheltering in place.

According to Leander PD, there is a large police presence at the school as the investigation is underway. The police department tweeted about the incident at 8:50 a.m. April 12.

Leander police will release more information as it becomes available.

