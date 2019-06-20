WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Wimberley.

The robbery happened at the Broadway Bank off of 14710 Ranch Road 12 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday.

Officials described the suspect as a white man who was wearing a gray hoodie, a flesh-colored mask, blue jeans and a tan or gray baseball cap. He was also armed with a black handgun with a green strip on it.

HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF

There were no customers in the bank at the time and no employees were injured, according to officials.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896.

