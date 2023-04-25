Police looking to identify suspect in child abuse incident in southeast Austin

The incident occurred at the Sofia Apartments on Willow Creek Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe inappropriately touched a child at an apartment complex in southeast Austin.

APD said on April 2, a neighbor at the Sofia Apartments on Willow Creek Drive observed what they believed to be a man having sexual contact with a child when they were reviewing their Ring camera footage from April 1. Once the neighbor witnessed this on their footage, they called police to report what they believed to be the sexual assault of a child.

APD detectives reviewed surveillance video, and the preliminary investigation revealed the 11-year-old girl was returning to her apartment from the pool area when she was approached by a man. The video reportedly shows the man grabbed the girl and held her close to his body.

After interviewing the child, APD determined that the man touched her in a way that was sexual in nature.

A few residents of the complex confronted the suspect about the assault and told him to leave the area, according to APD. He was last seen leaving the complex on foot.

The man – whose identity police have not been able to determine – is believed to frequent the Sofia Apartments, but police do not have any information to suggest he lives there.

APD said the man is described as being in his 30s with a heavy build who is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has black hair and some facial hair and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, dark green or gray shorts and yellow and purple shoes. It has been reported to police that the man speaks Spanish.

The first image below was taken on March 25. The second and third images were taken on the day of the incident, April 1.

Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to call the APD Child Abuse Unit tip line at 512-974-6880. You may also submit your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-TIPS.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

APD said the child's family has been in contact with and receiving services from The Center for Child Protection. The child's identity will not be released.

No additional information is available at this time.