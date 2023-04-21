Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy, Manor PD officer shot, killed 'suspicious person' late Thursday night

When the person fell to the ground, MPD officers found that the person was armed with a knife.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Manor Police Department (MPD) officer and Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputy shot and killed a "suspicious person" that was reported to have stabbed another person and attempted a carjacking.

At 9:02 p.m. on April 20, Travis County dispatch received a call stating that a "suspicious person" was walking in the middle of Highway 290 in the 10200 block. The call was then transferred to MPD, as it was closer to their jurisdiction.

Four minutes later at 9:06 p.m., the Austin Police Department (APD) notified MPD that an incident had occurred at the intersection of Hwy 290 and Toll Road 130. The incident, which was in the parking lot of the Capital Distribution Center, involved a man that attempted to carjack a person. During this attempted carjacking, the man stabbed the person and was no longer at the scene.

According to MPD, the status of the person that was stabbed is unknown as it is in APD's jurisdiction. MPD did state that the person was taken to a nearby hospital.

APD informed MPD that the call for this attempted carjacking occurred at 8:50 p.m., and the receiving officers went back to that location to find the "suspicious person." Both TCSO deputies and MPD officers went to the location, where a deputy made contact with the person at 9:24 p.m.

MPD stated that the person was "noncompliant with deputies" and continued to be noncompliant when a secondary deputy and more MPD officers arrived on scene.

At this time, the person began moving between lanes of the highway on foot and a TCSO deputy used a taser. Shortly after, both a MPD officer and TCSO deputy fired shots at the person. When the person fell to the ground, MPD officers found that the person was armed with a knife.

MPD began life-saving measures on the person until ESD12 and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to take over. The person was later declared dead.

TCSO stated that the deputy who fired shots is on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The Texas Rangers, TCSO Criminal Investigation Division and internal affairs are investigating why the taser was "deployed" and what occurred during the incident, according to TCSO.

Body camera was used during the incident but it was not stated when it will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.