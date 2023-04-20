Police investigating suspicious death in South Austin, near Gaines Creek Greenbelt

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 25th homicide of 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in South Austin.

Officers were called to the Gaines Creek Greenbelt area off of US 290, near MoPac, just after 11 a.m. Thursday. A 9-1-1 caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.

At approximately 11:07 a.m., the first officer responded on scene and discovered an adult man with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD homicide detectives and crime scene specialists remained on scene as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday. However, police said based on preliminary information, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police believe the incident likely occurred at a homeless encampment in the area. No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the APD Homicide Unit tip line at 512-974-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

