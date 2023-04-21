Family demands justice after loved one found dead 70 miles from where she disappeared

Tiera Strand was last seen on April 16 in Downtown Austin, and was found in a ditch just north of Temple days later. Now, her family wants answers.

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman who disappeared in Downtown Austin was found dead days later in a ditch 70 miles away, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The family of Tiera Strand, 25, reported her missing to the Austin Police Department (APD) on April 17 after they say she went out to a bar on Sixth Street, and never heard from her again.

Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff's Department found Strand on April 21 near the 1300 block of Berger Rd, which is just north of Temple.

However, Strand's family told KVUE they have little to no answers about how she died.

"We have gotten no answers besides the fact that they saw her on camera one day, and found the body the next (day)," said Strand's sister, Mariah Herron.

Herron along with Strand's cousins -- Tamara Yarbrough-Kelly and Chandra White -- claim Strand was attacked by multiple people before she disappeared, and there is video proof.

They explained how when they didn't hear from Strand, they called her phone and friends she had went out with the night of her disappearance answered and said they had her belongings -- something that the family insists is out of character for Strand.

"It just doesn't even sound like her. So, you're already questioning what's going on," said Herron.

KVUE reached out to Austin Police on Friday, and was only told that the department had received a request to find Strand, but couldn't release any further details.

Strand's family said she was the mother of a six-year-old girl and had plans to join the military.

"One of the last conversations we've had with each other, which was the day before she went missing, she told me that she's really working hard and she was really excited about her future," said Strand's sister, Mariah Herron.

A cause of death has not been released.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is working alongside APD in the investigation.

As for Strand's family, they told KVUE they will not stop searching for answers until someone is held accountable.

"Let me just say that none of our family is going to get tired until we get justice for her," said Yarbrough-Kelly.

If anyone has any information about this case,- officials are urging people to call the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 254-933-5442 or the Austin Police Department Tip line at 512-472-8477.

