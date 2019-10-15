AUSTIN, Texas — Monarch butterflies are traveling back down south to avoid the cold, and Austin happens to be in their path.

This year's migration was expected to be one of the largest in recent history.

According to KUT, the director of communications at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Lee Clippard, said how long the butterflies remain in the area depends on the upcoming cold fronts and the weather in the next few weeks.

Clippard told KUT that the butterflies are an imperiled population. With a large population coming through Austin, there are ways you can attract and help the monarchs.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, milkweed and other nectar-rich flowers can attract the butterflies.

Kelly Simon with Texas Parks & Wildlife said that it's important to plant native plants, as they typically have a higher quality and volume of nectar.

In an article by Texas A&M Today, Craig Wilson, the director fo the USDA Future Scientists Program, said that monarch butterflies rely on milkweed for food and that it's plentiful in Central Texas.

