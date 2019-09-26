SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related Thursday's update to another crime that happened recently near Texas State.

The Texas State University Police Department is responding to a delayed report of an attempted sexual assault that occurred earlier this month.

According to police, three men armed with a knife attempted to sexually assault someone on Sept. 4 in Bexar garage around 5:30 p.m.

The suspects were described as white men with short hair. They ranged in heights from 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches.

On Sept. 26, police said the same suspects confronted the victim again near Ingram Hall and took property.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact university police.

Texas State police are advising people to walk in groups or utilize the university's on-campus escort service.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of shooting woman near Texas State arrested in Louisiana

Austin runner fights off man in attempted sexual assault; suspect on the run

Structural integrity believed to be sound after San Marcos apartment evacuation