SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar story published earlier this month.

According to the City of San Marcos, the San Marcos Fire Marshal issued a mandatory evacuation order for Vie Lofts, an off-campus housing complex in San Marcos, on Friday.

Residents have been encouraged to pack one bag and to bring any medications they need and their pets and valuables. Staff are also going door to door to notify residents.

Apartment management encourages those who can find lodging for the night with friends or family to do so but they will also be able to assist residents with alternative lodging.

Residents can visit the San Marcos Police Department auditorium at 2300 South Interstate Highway 35 on Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to visit with apartment management.

RELATED:

Texas State student housing still not ready a month after original move-in date

Texas State University says it misreported campus crime numbers

Fire Marshall Kelly Kistner said that safety is a top priority when they are evaluating structures like this.

"We appreciate the cooperation of residents and their families as we address these life safety issues," said Kistner.

RELATED:

After seeing 'inferno,' man jumps off Austin apartment balcony to get to safety

Community First! Village breaks ground on new entrepreneur hub

A total of 162 occupants are being affected by the evacuation order.

The building will remain evacuated until further notice and residents may call a hotline at (512) 393-8488 for the most current information, or call the apartment management at (737) 484-3930.

Vie Lofts released the following statement on Friday night:

"The safety of our residents at Vie Lofts at San Marcos is our number one priority. Today we were made aware that the City of San Marcos requested that we shut down our building.

"Because of such, until we can confirm that there are no safety issues with our residents, we have set up temporary housing. We are very aware of the inconvenience this may cause our residents and we are doing everything we can to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

"Because our residents are so important to us, we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety. We have also set up a dedicated recorded hotline, 737-484-3930, where we will provide updated information as we have it."

WATCH: San Marcos considering new ways to combat homelessness

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

She invited a man to stay a night, says then he wouldn’t leave

What the Beep: Why does the 290 toll road end before Manor, causing a huge bottleneck?

Left in the Dust: Texas Hill Country transforming from once-pristine cattle ranches into industrial zones

UFO videos posted by Blink-182 are real and never should have been released, Navy confirms