TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenage girl was shot Saturday evening near the Lakeline Mall, according to medics.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. She was transported to St. David's Round Rock.

ATCEMS said the incident happened at North FM 620 and North US 183 around 7:34 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

