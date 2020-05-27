Police responding to incident in southern San Marcos, residents asked to take shelter

Police are on scene on the 1200 block of Sadler Drive.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is responding to an incident in southern San Marcos.

Police are currently on the 1200 block of Sadler Drive. This is near the Cabana Beach Apartments and Central Texas Medical Center.

Residents in the area are asked to take shelter immediately and those traveling nearby should avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.