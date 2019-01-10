AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to another robbery investigation from September.

The Austin Police Department is seeking a robbery suspect accused of dragging another man with his vehicle after he said he couldn't reimburse him for gas.

Police said the alleged robbery occurred on July 6 at the In-N-Out parking lot on Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m. The suspect, identified as Bradford Scott Childers, reportedly gave the victim a ride from another location. When the victim said he couldn't pay Childers for gas, the suspect allegedly took his phone and dragged him with his vehicle for several blocks.

While being dragged, police said Childers was also punching the victim. He eventually slammed into a large tree planter to drop the victim from his vehicle and fled the scene. Police said the victim sustained numerous gashes, bruises and scrapes throughout the incident.

Based on witness statements and license plate information, police identified Childers as their suspect. He is described as:

A black male

42 years old

6 feet, 1 inch tall

245 pounds

Could have a goatee or mustache

Pierced ears

Childers has an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or (512) 974-5092. Citizens are encouraged not to approach Childers if seen.

