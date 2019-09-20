WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Despite a new law that cracks down on "porch pirates" went into effect Sept. 1, a porch thief was caught on camera stealing packages from someone's front door in Williamson County.

The man caught on camera was seen stealing several packages of various sizes from a home in the Cat Hollow Community near Brushy Creek, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that the deputies are still searching for this man.

If you or anyone you know has any information on the suspected package thief's whereabouts, you can contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 512-943-1311.

After the Texas legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that makes it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to steal packages or other mail. People who are convicted could also expect fines of $10,000 or more.

