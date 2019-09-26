AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery on West Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a man entered the BBCA Compass bank at 321 W. Sixth Street around 2:30 p.m. and demanded money.
The man said he had a weapon, although no weapon was sighted.
He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, running southbound on Guadalupe Street.
The suspect is described as a white man of medium build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt and had a surgical mask covering his face at the time of the robbery, police said.
Police units are canvassing the area and robbery units and the FBI are on-scene to investigate
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 472-TIPS.
