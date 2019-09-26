AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery on West Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man entered the BBCA Compass bank at 321 W. Sixth Street around 2:30 p.m. and demanded money.

The man said he had a weapon, although no weapon was sighted.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, running southbound on Guadalupe Street.

RELATED: Police arrest man in North Austin robberies

The suspect is described as a white man of medium build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt and had a surgical mask covering his face at the time of the robbery, police said.

Police units are canvassing the area and robbery units and the FBI are on-scene to investigate

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 472-TIPS.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

3 weeks on the job, Austin's new homeless officer says she sees a good path forward

Bullies who beat third-grader unconscious won't face criminal charges, Tomball police say

Teacher carries student so she can enjoy field trip without her wheelchair