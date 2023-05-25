Pflugerville homicide suspect has previous murder conviction

Raul Meza Jr. was convicted of a 1982 murder in Travis County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Pflugerville police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old man last Saturday.

The suspect, Raul Meza Jr., is well known to authorities in Travis County, as he has a prior conviction for the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Travis County in 1982.

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a welfare check in the 700 block of Camp Fire Trail. Upon entering the home, officers found the victim, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, dead.

Meza's last known address was in Pflugerville.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Raul Meza Jr. should contact Pflugerville police at 512-990-6700 or cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov, or submit a tip online.