Police investigating after man found dead in Pflugerville

The incident happened in the 700 block of Camp Fire Trail, police said.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department has launched an investigation after a man was found dead at a home on Saturday, May 20.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare call in the 700 block of Camp Fire Trail. Upon entering the home, officers found the man dead.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

There is an active investigation and no other details are available at this time, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700 or cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov. Information can also be submitted on the City’s website.