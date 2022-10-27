One year later, twin boys still hopeful they'll find a forever family

Fourteen-year-old twins Trey and Tavaris have a special bond that keeps them going.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a special bond that comes with being a twin, like an unspoken language that only the two can speak.

For Trey and Tavaris, it's clear they wouldn't be able to get through life without each other.

The two are now 14 and still in foster care. But they're not giving up hope for a forever family.

"We've lived in eight different places," Trey said.

"Most of the friends you have, you lose," Tavaris said.

This time last year, KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the brothers to go rock climbing. This time, she met up with them at Cidercade on Riverside Drive to play some games.

Tavaris feels best when shooting hoops and when he's outside. Trey loves music and football.

The two were very excited on the day of filming because they got to see their biological sister.

"I love my sister. I don't want anything bad to happen to her," Trey said. "She's adopted."

The brothers would like to remain in contact with their sister once they are adopted.

To learn more about Trey and Tavaris or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

