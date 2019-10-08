AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman from behind in a park on Monterey Oaks Boulevard in southwest Austin.

On Wednesday, the APD Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Marcus Edward Bellard Jr. at his residence for the incident that occurred on Saturday, August 10. He was identified via witnesses and surveillance video.

Bellard Jr. is in custody at the Travis County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On August 10, APD responded to an aggravated assault call around 1:02 p.m. A woman was alone on a trail in a secluded area of a park in the 4600 block of Monterey Oaks Blvd. when she was attacked from behind.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect, later identified as Bellard, Jr., at which point he ran away.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was reported to be in stable condition.

RELATED:

Suspect accused of killing girlfriend in southeast Austin turns himself in

Austin police urge joggers, hikers and bikers to be aware on trails

Girl, 15, raped at Bull Creek, Austin police say

The suspect was described as a 25- to 30-year-old black man with a dark complexion and a Nigerian accent, five foot, seven inches tall and of medium build. He was last seen wearing sweatpants with a gray or black T-shirt. Police said he acted alone and no weapons were used in the attack.

Police said they are investigating whether the incident is linked to a similar attack that happened at the beginning of July.

Park officers will be maintaining a heavier presence in city parks following the attack.

Police have reminded park-goers to always be aware of their surroundings and know their routes and try to avoid walking alone. Police advise letting friends and family know your route if you are alone in a park.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 974-5245.

WATCH: Austin police address safety on local trails following multiple attacks

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Florida man accused of posting threat involving AR-15: 'Don't go to Walmart'

Watch the Austin Pride Parade live with KVUE!

Source: Jeffrey Epstein taken off suicide watch before death