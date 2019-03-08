AUSTIN, Texas — There have been multiple attacks this summer on women walking or jogging on trails around Austin.

Police said they want you to protect yourself.

"What I can always attest for is strength in numbers." Officer Jeff Javier said. "If you do decide to run out here on the trails, you know, find a running group. Austin is very friendly, outdoors community. There's a ton of cycling groups and running groups."

He said keeping a flashlight on you and taking out one earbud are key things to remember.

"My primary responsibilities are to respond to calls within the parks, or any other parks within the city," Officer Javier said. "There's always a constant presence of police around most, if all, the parks within Austin. If not within the parks division, all the surrounding sectors have the officers ready to respond to any calls within our parks."

He said if you ever feel unsafe, don't hesitate to call the police.

The parks and trails are open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can read more about park and trail rules at the City's website.

