Police searching for driver responsible for fatal North Austin hit-and-run

The incident happened on Wednesday evening on the I-35 service road near the East Rundberg Lane intersection.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking the public for help finding a black GMC Yukon and its driver following a fatal hit-and-run in North Austin.

Austin police say around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, a cyclist was riding on the sidewalk of the Interstate 35 service road, near the East Rundberg Lane intersection, when the GMC pulled out of a driveway and hit him.

The driver left the scene without stopping or calling 911, and the cyclist – identified as 62-year-old Ramon Clemente Nolasco – was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspected driver is a heavy-set man with curly black hair, last seen wearing a construction vest.

The incident is being investigated as Austin’s 30th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 30 deaths for the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-8111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest.