One person dead following Austin hit-and-run; police searching for driver

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in one person's death.

On Sunday, April 9, at 2:16 a.m., APD and Austin-Travis County EMS received a call to a crash between two vehicles and a person crossing the street in the 600 block of the North Interstate 35 service road northbound.

The preliminary investigation from the crash showed that the driver of a Kia Forte struck a person, identified as Jorge Luis Sanchez Villalobos, and left the scene after striking another vehicle. Sanchez Villalobos later died on the scene.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 to 2018 blue Kia Forte, a four-door vehicle, with heavy front damage.

The crash is being investigated as the 29th fatal crash in Austin this year, which have resulted in 29 deaths. At this time last year, there had been 26 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by APD to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.