Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on March 31.

On March 31, the Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a crash between a two-door car and an SUV at 5:14 a.m. in the 2900 block of Interstate 35 north upper deck, southbound.

The preliminary investigation showed that the car's driver, identified as Milton Castanon Villatoro, crashed into the SUV and left the scene without assisting the other driver or calling 911.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Elias Saenz, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Castanon was recently located and has been arrested for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

This incident is being investigated by APD as Austin's 26th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 26 deaths. In 2022, 23 fatal crashes resulted in 24 deaths.

APD stated that the investigation is still pending and this is only the initial assessment of the crash.