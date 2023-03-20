Police asking community for assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

The cyclist was taken to Dell Children's Hospital and was treated for his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash on March 11.

On March 11 at around 7 p.m., APD responded to a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Nelray Boulevard. The preliminary investigation shows that the cyclist was heading east on Nelray Boulevard when the driver, who was traveling north on Guadalupe Street, ran a stop sign and collided with the cyclist.

The driver had stopped momentarily but had left the area "without checking on the victim or calling 911," according to a release from APD. The driver had left the scene through a parking lot located at 5426 Guadalupe Street.

The cyclist was taken to Dell Children's Hospital and was treated for his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

The vehicle the driver was in is described as either a SUV or crossover style that is white or silver in color.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, driver or description of the vehicle is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program's website or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available to those with information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.