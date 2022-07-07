x
Crime

Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for victims in fraud case

Officials say the suspect would claim to do cabinet work at a discounted price and then disappear once the victim handed over the down payment.
Credit: KVUE

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for fraud victims to contact them in regard to a specific case in Hays County and the surrounding area.

The case involves alleged fraud by Jesus Leonel Velerio-Santos, who reportedly claims to do cabinet work at a discounted rate. Officials said that he requests half the payment up front and the rest upon completion. 

But once the down payment is received, Velerio-Santos is said to disappear with the money and the victims are unable to contact him. He is currently in custody in Kerr County for offenses similar to those committed in Hays County.

Now, the HCSO is asking victims contacted by Velerio-Santos to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or their local law enforcement agency. You may also contact crime stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or online at P3tips.com. 

