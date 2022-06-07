Abbott issues executive order permitting officials to return immigrants in Texas illegally to the border

The Texas governor blamed the Biden Administration for this "unprecedented action" from the State.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that authorizes the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend immigrants in the country illegally and return them to the border.

In a press release announcing the new order, Gov. Abbott blamed the Biden Administration's recent decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the remain in Mexico policy for "historic levels of illegal crossings." Abbott's office said 5,000 migrants were apprehended over the Fourth of July weekend and that there is an ongoing crisis that has "overrun communities" at the border and across the state.

"While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border," said Gov. Abbott. "The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden's open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons and deadly drugs like fentanyl."

Abbott's announcement comes one day after reports that the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into alleged civil rights violations under his border operation, Operation Lone Star.