1 teen dead, another injured in related shootings outside Pflugerville

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in southeastern Williamson County, outside the Pflugerville city limits. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., the WCSO received information that another 15-year-old male had been found dead in the area of the State Highway 130 toll road, north of State Highway 45. Investigators determined that teen had also been shot and that both shootings were related to one another.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this homicide or regarding a newer model, dark-colored, 4-door sedan missing a passenger side window to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 512-943-5204 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1800-253-7867.

No further information is available at this time.

